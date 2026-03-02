WWE's Bayley Is Unsure If She'll Ever Share The Ring With Mercedes Mone Again

There's no doubt that Bayley and Mercedes Mone will forever be intertwined, thanks to their beloved matches against each other in both "WWE NXT" and the main roster, as well as their two reigns as WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. But over the last two years, their careers have taken significantly different paths, with Mone collecting belts from AEW, CMLL, Ring of Honor, and various other promotions around the world, while Bayley has remained one of WWE's most reliable women's stars.

And it appears their different paths have Bayley wondering if a trios match from February 2021, where the two teamed together, will be the last time they share the ring as teammates or opponents. In an interview with "talkSport," Bayley admitted that while she hadn't given up all hope about wrestling with Mone again, it seemed less likely that she once thought.

"I would hope so," Bayley said. "I don't know deep down. I used to feel deep down that...Yes. But now I don't know. I just...all I can do is hold on to hope, which is what I'm best at. And as long as she's happy, I'm happy."

Mone has been absent from AEW television since shortly after losing the TBS Championship to Willow Nightingale, though she is scheduled to defend the CMLL World Women's Championship this Friday and will be wrestling several other promotions in March. Signing a multi-year deal with AEW in early 2024, Mone would be under contract with AEW for at least one more year before hitting the free agency market. Meanwhile, Bayley's contractual status is unknown, though its believed she signed an extension with WWE in either late 2023/early 2024.