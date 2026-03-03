WWE HOFer Eric Bischoff Is Positive On Idea Of Bad Bunny-Logan Paul Match

Former WWE United States Champion Logan Paul had words for rapper Bad Bunny ahead of his Super Bowl halftime show performance last month, when said he wasn't excited to see the Puerto Rican megastar perform. Many fans believed Paul was working, something he admitted later on his "Impaulsive" podcast, and that Bad Bunny could possibly be making his way back to a WWE ring for WrestleMania 42 amidst struggling ticket sales.

While there are no imminent plans for a Bad Bunny vs. Paul match, and only expectations for a tag team match involving the stars in the future, former WCW executive Eric Bischoff said on his "83 Weeks" podcast he believes that Paul could carry the rapper to a good match. Bischoff cited Paul's natural in-ring ability.

"It goes against every instinct I have, but I think he could, because he's a special person," he explained. "He's a special athlete... He's probably in his mid-20s, high 30s. Mid-30s, in terms of number of matches, and look how freaking good he is. That is impossible. He is impossibly good at this stage of his career."

Paul has wrestled 34 matches, including the 2026 Elimination Chamber where he pinned three of his opponents. Bischoff said you could compare him to anyone you wanted in any category, like timing, selling, ring psychology, and athleticism, and Paul excels in every one of them.

"Normally I would say, 'Not a way in the world. I'm going to buy that just to watch the trainwreck,'" he said. "But, not in this case. In this case, I think he could do it. Not only could he do it, I would fully expect... that it would be one of the best matches on the card."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "83 Weeks" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.