AEW's Jeff Jarrett Thinks Grand Slam Was A 'Special Night' For Aussie Talent

AEW made another successful trip to Australia over Valentine's Day weekend with the Grand Slam Australia event in Sydney on Valentine's Day, and the House Rules event in Brisbane on February 15. A large number of the company's Australian talent were featured in high-profile matches, as well as some other well known talents from down under, and on a recent episode of his "My World" podcast, AEW star Jeff Jarrett touched on how special it must have been for the native Aussies to wrestle in their home country once again.

"For folks like a Toni Storm, Kyle Fletcher, Harley Cameron, you know, folks from down under that have really succeeded I think is the most simple way [of putting it]. When you see Kyle in a single main event, back in his home country, like I said in this country you get wrestling in every market, well not every market, but you know, a lot. They don't, and so I just think it was real special...I'm sure Kyle had to kind of pinch himself, as successful as he's been and he's still very, very young...but for Kyle to be standing on top of that ladder, that for me was just–you could feel that."

AEW gained even more Australian talent during the trip down under, specifically in the women's division. Lena Kross, who had appeared in AEW previously, aligned herself with Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford before being confirmed as one of the newest members of the roster by Tony Khan. On top of Kross, The IInspiration made their debuts at the House Rules event after weeks of speculation, and they will be making their "AEW Dynamite" debuts this Wednesday when they face off with Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor, now known as The Brawling Birds.

