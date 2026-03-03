WWE HOFer Jim Ross Assesses WrestleMania 42 Main Event

AEW's Jim Ross has analyzed the WrestleMania 42 main event between CM Punk and Roman Reigns, and how he expected the latter to win the men's Royal Rumble match.

Reigns became a two-time Royal Rumble winner earlier this year, and that win guaranteed him a shot at a world title, eventually choosing WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk as his opponent at "The Show of Shows." On the "Grilling JR" podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer spoke highly of Reigns and backed the decision to crown him Royal Rumble winner.

"I liked it [Reigns winning the Rumble]. I don't want to sound like a, you know, know-it-all, but I had a sneaky feeling [he would win] because his character, TV persona seemed to be a little bit dormant. We weren't seeing him as much. So, with that said, I thought that he was probably due. He's still a big-time player and making a bunch of money, which is good for him. I like that kid. I think he's sharp," said Ross. "I think he's always been special. He's articulate, he's smart, he keeps himself in great shape. So I think it was a good move."

Ross believes that the high-profile clash between Reigns and Punk will most likely headline night two of WrestleMania 42. But, he said that he wouldn't mind them headlining either night, too.

"That'd be night two for me. Now, I'm a big fan of both guys. So, I say that maybe in wishful thinking that I hope that they wrestle on the second night of WrestleMania, but what wouldn't hurt my feelings or kill me if they didn't," he argued. "I'm pulling for both those guys and I think if they have a main event on Saturday or Sunday, I don't think it matters."

The legendary commentator continued his praise of both stars, stating how he would build a company around them, thanks in part to them being dependable figures.