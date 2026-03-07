WWE NXT Star Blake Monroe Pushes Back On 'Match Of The Year' Narrative

Since debuting in WWE last year, Blake Monroe (formerly known as Mariah May in AEW) has become a key performer in NXT, even winning the NXT Women's North American Championship for a few months. While she previously built a reputation for herself as a top-tier in-ring worker, Monroe revealed on NotSam Wrestling that she isn't necessarily focused on maintaining that in her new workplace.

"I wouldn't call myself a 'Match of the Year' wrestler," Monroe said. "I appreciate when people say that, but for me – I'm always like, 'What can I do better?' And one of the big reasons I wanted to come to WWE was just because the women's division is so deep. I just listed out how many different things you can do, and they really put an emphasis on their women."

Along with that, Monroe had a desire to train at the WWE Performance Center in an attempt to make herself an even more well-rounded performer.

"I knew there were areas in my work that I wasn't happy with, and there are areas that I'm naturally good at," she continued.

Monroe's North American title reign came to a controversial conclusion in December, with her match against Thea Hail ending in a pinfall that was reportedly not meant to happen. The promotion nonetheless rolled with the mistake, and Monroe has yet to regain the title, which Hail recently lost.

Prior to joining WWE, Monroe (as May) built a reputation among fans for strong matches, through her work in STARDOM and AEW. In the latter promotion, Monroe took part in one extended storyline involving "Timeless" Toni Storm, which was acclaimed by both fans and pundits, and elevated the two performers.

