Former WWE Star Christy Hemme Discusses 'Organic Transition' To Backstage Role

After winning the first ever televised WWE Divas Search competition in 2004, Christy Hemme's in-ring wrestling career lasted only a few more years, with Hemme retiring in 2009 with 110 matches under her belt. That wasn't the end of Hemme's journey, however, as she continued to be involved in wrestling in several different roles, first as a ring announcer/interviewer, and then later transitioning into behind the scenes roles, most notably serving as a member of TNA's creative team on a few occasions over the year.

In an interview with old friend SoCalVal for "WrestlingNewsCo," Hemme discussed transitioning away from an onscreen role into her creative duties with TNA. And to hear Hemme tell it, it wasn't a difficult switch in the slightest.

"For me, it was a very organic transition," Hemme said. "There wasn't a whole lot of thinking because I saw a gap with women in the company being represented. And it wasn't because the men weren't doing it or weren't thinking about it, there just wasn't a person advocating.

"And there was all this stuff we could do with the merchandise, there was all these stories that could be told, but no one...there wasn't really this carved out person advocating for the women in that way. And so I just stepped into a spot. I really just started saying 'Hey, what about this?' and 'What about this?' and 'What about this?'"

Hemme credited several people, including current WWE executive Bruce Prichard, for "rallying behind me" and giving her the opportunity to contribute creatively. Hemme and her husband then proceeded to move to Nashville, where TNA was based at the time, in hopes she could land a full-time job on the staff.

"I really just showed up, and I just kept showing up until they finally gave me a job, because when I was moving there, there was no job," Hemme said. "I just was that committed that I would live there to show up every day."

