Backstage Update On Potential WWE WrestleMania 42 Match Involving Sami Zayn

Although Sami Zayn has been in pursuit of winning his first world title for the past year, whether he's involved in a championship match at WrestleMania 42 this April remains to be seen, as many of his "WWE SmackDown" adversaries are also gunning for the gold. Additionally, with Randy Orton winning the Elimination Chamber match this past weekend and becoming the number one contender for Drew McIntyre's Undisputed WWE Championship, Zayn's odds at challenging for a world title at the "Showcase of the Immortals" continues to shrink, and a new report suggests that the company has alternative plans for him.

According to BodySlam+, WWE has most of the WrestleMania 42 card finalized, but one potential matchup still being discussed is Zayn versus Trick Williams. When the former NXT Champion was called up to the main roster, Zayn was one of the first competitors that he had a segment with on "SmackDown." Since then, both men have interacted with each other on multiple occasions, but have only competed against each other in the ring in a house show match and in the Fatal Four Way to decide the number one contender for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event in January.

Following the Elimination Chamber, there continues to be reports that the Undisputed WWE Championship could be contested for in a multi-man contest, with a Triple Threat or Fatal Four Way matchup being one rumored plan. After it was announced that Cody Rhodes will fight McIntyre for the title this upcoming Friday on "SmackDown," many have speculated that "The American Nightmare" could win back the title to face Orton at WrestleMania. However, with Jacob Fatu also being involved in the title scene, a multi-man match could be more likely.