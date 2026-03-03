Kris Statlander Says Timing Of AEW World Championship Victory Was 'Weird'

Having lost the AEW Women's World Championship to Thekla in a strap match just a few weeks ago, Kris Statlander once again finds herself chasing after the gold. And in a way, that may be the way she prefers it, as Statlander has admitted to having difficulty finding herself throughout her AEW career, in part due to two recoveries from torn ACL's and shifting alliances with the likes of close friend/rival Willow Nightingale.

As it turns out, becoming AEW Women's World Champion did little to help Statlander in some regards. In an appearance on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" taped before Statlander dropped the title to Thekla, she revealed that she was a little thrown when she first won the championship, in part because she had so many other things going on.

"Winning the championship kind of came at a really weird time for me though," Statlander said. "Like, it almost didn't feel like it was the right time, because the way Toni Storm went about making the match was like 'You, you, you. Let's go do it.' And we're like 'Okay.' So it's kind of like taking advantage of an opportunity.

"Meanwhile, I was still getting harassed by the Death Riders, and trying to sneak my way out of dealing with them. And then, up and down situation with Willow. And then me and Harley were kind of a thing. It was a really, really weird time where I was just very unsure of what I wanted to do and what path I wanted to take."

While Statlander had no problem taking advantage of the opportunity, it doesn't change that it's still bizarre to her how everything played out.

"It was just kind of like 'Well, I guess we're here, so okay,'" Statlander said. "And now it's just kind of been an uphill battle trying to cement myself and trying to find myself, while also putting myself and showing everyone who I am as the World Champion. So it's been a really odd time for me."

