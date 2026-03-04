WWE Smackdown Viewership & Ratings Report, 2/27/2026

The "WWE SmackDown" go-home show for Elimination Chamber grew by a large margin in both average overall viewership and key demographic ratings.

The February 27, 2026 edition of "SmackDown" registered an average viewership of 1,379,000 viewers, as per "Programming Insider." This is a 24% increase from the previous week's viewership, reports "Wrestlenomics." The show, held in Louisville, Kentucky, also saw a huge gain in the 18–49 rating, rising from 0.29 for the February 20 show to 0.34 for last week's show, and ranked second on cable in that metric. While last week's show fared well in viewership and ratings, it hasn't hit the highs of the February 6 show, which drew 1,459,000 viewers — the best audience the blue brand has garnered in months.

The final stop before Elimination Chamber featured a men's Elimination Chamber match segment, a United States Championship match between Carmelo Hayes and Matt Cardona, where the former retained his belt, while Lash Legend and Nia Jax became the new WWE Women's Tag Champions after defeating Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY. The show ended with a men's Elimination Chamber Qualifying match, where Logan Paul defeated Jacob Fatu to take Jey Uso's place in the match.

This week's "SmackDown" from Portland, Oregon, will see the fallout from Elimination Chamber and will even feature a high-profile match that was set up at the PLE, with Drew McIntyre defending his WWE Championship against former champion Cody Rhodes.