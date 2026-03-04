Bully Ray Talks Danhausen Debut At WWE Elimination Chamber, Absence Of Chris Jericho

Bully Ray is excited to see Danhausen in WWE and feels that he will be successful in his new home.

Danhausen, formerly with AEW, was the man in the crate that WWE had teased for several weeks and was ultimately revealed at the Elimination Chamber PLE. Ray was pleased to see Danhausen emerge from the crate and feels that he is in the right promotion.

"When I saw Danhausen come out, I was very happy. I was happy for Danhausen. I think he's exactly where he should be. Honestly, I thought AEW was a great fit for Danhausen. I really thought AEW would utilize Danhausen to his maximum potential — not as a wrestler, but as an entertainer," he said on "Busted Open." "But I'm loving the fact that Danhausen is in World Wrestling Entertainment — keyword, entertainment. And the one thing that came to mind, Dave [LaGreca], right off the top of my head — and I tweeted this as well — give me Danhausen and R-Truth."

Ray also floated the idea of Danhausen featuring alongside the star R-Truth shared one of his most memorable segments with — Brock Lesnar — salivating at the prospect of seeing the two on the same screen. The WWE Hall of Famer is confident that Danhausen will be a success in WWE.

"Even Brock Lesnar walks away with a smirk on his face because he's entertained by Danhausen," said Ray. "I think he's going to succeed. I pray they don't put him on the backburner. I pray that they give him the opportunity to be as entertaining as we have seen him be in the past and we know he can be."