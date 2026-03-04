Bully Ray Talks Danhausen Debut At WWE Elimination Chamber, Absence Of Chris Jericho
Bully Ray is excited to see Danhausen in WWE and feels that he will be successful in his new home.
Danhausen, formerly with AEW, was the man in the crate that WWE had teased for several weeks and was ultimately revealed at the Elimination Chamber PLE. Ray was pleased to see Danhausen emerge from the crate and feels that he is in the right promotion.
"When I saw Danhausen come out, I was very happy. I was happy for Danhausen. I think he's exactly where he should be. Honestly, I thought AEW was a great fit for Danhausen. I really thought AEW would utilize Danhausen to his maximum potential — not as a wrestler, but as an entertainer," he said on "Busted Open." "But I'm loving the fact that Danhausen is in World Wrestling Entertainment — keyword, entertainment. And the one thing that came to mind, Dave [LaGreca], right off the top of my head — and I tweeted this as well — give me Danhausen and R-Truth."
Ray also floated the idea of Danhausen featuring alongside the star R-Truth shared one of his most memorable segments with — Brock Lesnar — salivating at the prospect of seeing the two on the same screen. The WWE Hall of Famer is confident that Danhausen will be a success in WWE.
"Even Brock Lesnar walks away with a smirk on his face because he's entertained by Danhausen," said Ray. "I think he's going to succeed. I pray they don't put him on the backburner. I pray that they give him the opportunity to be as entertaining as we have seen him be in the past and we know he can be."
Ray on Jericho not returning at Elimination Chamber
Many pro wrestling fans were expecting one former AEW star to debut at WWE Elimination Chamber and it wasn't Danhausen but Chris Jericho. There were many who thought that the person inside the crate was Jericho, who has been rumored to return to WWE for a few weeks. Bully Ray touched upon the Jericho situation and explained why WWE isn't to be blamed.
"I quote tweeted one guy who basically was insinuating that the WWE built up this crate entirely too much and it was a giant letdown and a disappointment because of WWE. And I said, the WWE did not do a damn thing other than show you a crate that Adam Pearce didn't think much of because he sent it to Nick Aldis. And Nick Aldis didn't think much of 'cause he sent it back to Pearce, didn't he?" asked Ray.
Ray feels the disappointment some had at seeing Danhausen, instead of Jericho, appearing from the crate isn't necessarily WWE's fault, as the promotion hadn't teased a Jericho appearance.
"I believe that fans built this up entirely too much," he said. "In no way, shape or form did the WWE drop any hint on television, on social media — nowhere that this was going to be Chris Jericho in any way, shape, or form. It is fans, internet dirt sheets that get people in a frenzy. And when they get in a frenzy and then they get let down, they blame it on the company when they really should be blaming themselves."
Recent reports have said that Jericho is still signed with AEW, contrary to claims that his contract had expired.