WWE Hall Of Famer JBL Reflects On Recent TNA & AAA Runs Not Working Out

WWE Hall of Famer JBL could've followed in the footsteps of Sting and Steve Austin by coming out of retirement and wrestling once again in his 50s, but those plans were scuppered due to creative and management changes.

The WWE legend had mysteriously appeared in various promotions last year, which led many to believe that he was working towards a return to the ring. And it seems that it was close to happening, which he discussed in his appearance on "TMZ Sports," revealing that he was nearing an in-ring return with either TNA or AAA.

"Yeah, you know, I was going to do it last year and it didn't work out. I was going to do something in TNA and it didn't work out. They had a creative change and I didn't like what the creative was. I didn't think it was very good. I didn't think it was good for business or good for me or good for anything. And so I told 'em, I said, 'I'm not really interested in doing it.' And so I walked out of it and I still have a good relationship with them. The guy who made the creative change got fired about a week or two later and then WWE partnered with them and so it just never came back to fruition," he said. "I was going to do something in AAA down in Mexico and then all of a sudden WWE buys them and they made me a commentator [laughs]. So I'm glad they kept me, [but they] took me out of the ring. Maybe that was a hint they were giving to me."

The veteran star did wrestle last year, though it was a battle royal rather than a singles or tag team match, at the WrestleCade SuperShow. At the start of the year, JBL had teased a potential in-ring return in 2026 after he had posted videos of training in the ring.