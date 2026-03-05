MJF Says He'll Never Leave AEW: 'There's No Leash On Me'

AEW's MJF is one of the top stars in the promotion, but he has, in the past, teased an exit to join rivals, WWE. But it seems like he has changed his stance, as he recently stated that he may stay in the promotion forever.

Ahead of "AEW Dynamite's" show in El Paso, Texas, "The Salt of the Earth" spoke to "KVIA" about the factors that make him stay in the promotion. MJF touted the growing ratings and ticket sales, as well as AEW CEO Tony Khan's confidence in him, as reasons to remain part of AEW.

"What keeps me in a AEW is my ability to be myself. There's no leash on me. I don't have to worry about anybody sitting me down and telling me what I'm doing right or wrong," said MJF. "My boss knows I'm the draw. I have the world title right now. Ratings are up. Ticket sales are up — I wonder why — and he lets me do my thing. So I don't think I'll ever leave."

The present AEW World Champion is one of the biggest draws in the promotion, and he stated in his own braggadocious way that he will be the top dog in all of pro wrestling for the next 20 years.

"Let's be honest the next two decades, if you look at the top acts in professional wrestling nowadays, everybody's in their late 40s, early 50s. I'm the youngest top act by several country miles. What does it [next decade] look like to me? Dominance. In one word, dominance," he added.

The loudmouth wrestler signed a mammoth deal in 2024, which reportedly made him one of the highest-paid stars in the promotion. While he may not have any interest in signing with WWE presently, he is just about to turn 30 and has a long career ahead of him, which gives him the chance to trade Khan's AEW for the TKO-run WWE.