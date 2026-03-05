AEW Collision Viewership & Ratings Report, 2/28/2026

"AEW Collision's" average viewership and key demographic ratings shrank by a massive margin for the February 28, 2026 edition of the show.

After registering an average viewership of 470,000 for the previous week's show, last week's Collision's viewership fell to 365,000, according to "Programming Insider." The taped show fell by over 20% when compared to the previous week's episode of "Collision," and the viewership was also 24% lower than the four-week average, as per "Wrestlenomics." The 18-49 key demographic ratings also saw a decline, falling from 0.08 to 0.06 for the Saturday night show. "Collision," which had witnessed a huge fall in viewership between the months of September and January, had grown to a high of 492,000 on the January 31 edition, but hasn't able to sustain that number.

The fall in viewership for last week's show could be down to it being a taped edition, and it remains to be seen how the show will do this week, when it airs live from the Tucson Arena in Tucson, Arizona. The ratings and viewership could get a boost due to the new Nielsen methodology for television ratings. This week's show will feature a 200,000 Dollar Four Way Tag Team match where Dralistico and Rush, The Outrunners, Private Party, and The Swirl will compete in the match.