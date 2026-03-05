WWE's Chelsea Green Involved In Ben Johnson Biopic

WWE's Chelsea Green isn't hurting for things to do, between leading the Green Regime, continuing to chase after both the WWE Women's and WWE Women's United States Championships, and even getting into spats with Jade Cargill on social media. But the Canadian born star has managed to fit some acting into her schedule, booking a role in a TV series about one of the most controversial Canadian athletes of all time.

Deadline reports that Green has a cameo role in the upcoming GameTV and Paramount+ satirical comedy series "Hate the Player: The Ben Johnson Story," which premiered its first trailer on Thursday. Green, who is one of several Canadian athletes to make an appearance in the series, including NASCAR's Amber Balcaen and Olympic silver medalist figure skater Elvis Stojko, took to X shortly after to confirm the news.

"Excited to be a small part of such a big story!!" Green tweeted.

As the title suggests, "Hate the Player" focuses on Canadian sprinter Ben Johnson, played by "Wyonna Earp" and "John Wick 4" star Shamier Anderson. Johnson gained infamy at the 1988 Summer Olympics when he won the gold medal in the 100 meter sprint, only to be disqualified three days later after a drug test showed he had the anabolic steroid stanozolol in his system. Johnson later admitted he had also used steroids during at the 1987 World Championships as well; the doping scandal resulted in several investigations, most notably the Dubin Inquiry, which resulted in several other sprinters being outed for doping as well.

Producers have described "Hate the Player" as a series that "gleefully blurs the line between fact, fiction, and fever dream as Johnson self-funds a documentary to 'set the record straight." At the moment, Green's exact role in the production is unknown, though fans won't have to late long to find out, as "Hate the Player" will begin airing on March 26.