Penta Reveals WWE Dream Match For Reunited Lucha Bros

This past Monday on "WWE Raw," Penta won his first singles championship since arriving to WWE when he defeated Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Title. Penta will likely walk into WrestleMania with the gold and be one of the company's most reliable singles competitors going forward, but it hasn't stopped him from wanting to team with his real-life brother and "WWE SmackDown" star Rey Fenix.

Speaking on "The Rich Eisen Show," Penta revealed his aspirations to reunite the Lucha Brothers, and named his dream opponent for himself and Fenix. The new Intercontinental Champion also outlined who he views as his first challengers for the title in the near future.

"One of my dream matches in WWE is like Usos against Lucha Bros ... last week I saw my brother in Chicago for the Elimination Chamber and we are talking about this, like, 'Hey, bro, what do you think, bro? What is the best deal for us?' And we agree. Let's do it. But I don't know. I don't know when, I don't know how long. But I'm sure that we will happen," he explained. "But now I stay focused and defend this beautiful title no matter what. It could be Americano one, Americano two, Americano three, whatever Americano we have. I don't know how many Americano's we have now in WWE. No matter, you know? Even if stupid Dom want a rematch, I'm ready."

At last year's WrestleMania, Penta challenged for the Intercontinental Championship in a Fatal Four Way match but was unable to emerge victorious. However, coming into WrestleMania 42, it's uncertain if Penta will continue his program with Mysterio, or if he'll face a different challenger from "Raw."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Rich Eisen Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.