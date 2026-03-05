Demolition's Bill Eadie Credits Fans For Long-Awaited WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

WWE legends Demolition are finally getting inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year alongside AJ Styles, Stephanie McMahon, and other yet-to-be-announced names. For years, the two surviving members, Bill "Ax" Eadie and Barry "Smash" Darsow, have discussed potentially being inducted, but now the two are faced with the reality that they'll be honored by WWE for their careers.

During an interview with Justin Barrasso of "Undisputed," Eadie said just how much the induction means to them.

"It is great to receive acceptance from the wrestling fraternity to be recognized as a contributor to the history of the sport," he gushed. "We owe our career to the fans and to the unselfish sacrifice of our families. As for fan support, we have always said that without their support, there is no drive to excel...To be considered good enough to be placed in a special position along with top talent in wrestling, that is very special."

Eadie went on to thank fans of Demolition for their support.

"After all these years of support," Eadie continued, "we truly believe they were a great part of the decision-making to induct us into the Hall of Fame."

Just this past November, Darsow was asked about Demolition and the WWE Hall of Fame, expressing that it would be a big honor for them. He also touched on the fact that they attended the 2025 ceremony after being personally invited by Triple H, but at the time, he still didn't think it would be something that actually happened.