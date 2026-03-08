Trick Williams Details How Relationship With Lash Legend Began At WWE PC

Last November, Trick Williams took a knee as an emotional Lash Legend agreed to marry him. Since then, both WWE stars have enjoyed time on the road as a part of the "WWE SmackDown" roster, with Williams describing it as a "cheat code" to life. Where and when did the Williams-Legend relationship begin, though?

According to Williams, it started when he made the first move just outside of the WWE Performance Center a couple years ago. "There was a time at the Performance Center, aka Love Island, where Trick Willy was being accused of trying to talk to Lash Legend on the low. But nah, it wasn't none of that," Williams told SportBible's "Agree To Disagree." "We were both doing our own thing at the time. Before I knew it, everybody's coming up to me like, 'Man, y'all talking? Y'all got this going on?' I'm like, 'Nah, man.' But I did kind of like her at the time so it was a little iggy for me to go pop off and do my thing."

Finally building up the courage to bring the rumors of their romantic fumes to Legend's attention, Williams recalled approaching Legend as she stepped out of her Mercedes-Benz vehicle. In his mind, Williams had an entire speech prepared for the former basketball player. When they met face-to-face, he admittedly stammered.

"No words was coming out," Williams said. "I was [stammering] like, 'So, Yo Lash. I don't know if you...everybody else saying...but you and me...together...good...look like...You know what I'm saying?' Then she friend-zoned me so quick. She was like, 'Yeah, I heard people saying that, but nah, you my homie for real.'"

The same month as their engagement, Legend officially ascended to WWE's main roster. Williams himself followed suit at the end of December.

