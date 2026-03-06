Bobby Lashley Says He's Not Hurt, Wants To Chase AEW Trios Titles With Hurt Syndicate

AEW's Bobby Lashley has declared that he is not injured and revealed that he and the Hurt Syndicate are targeting the Trios Championship, currently held by the Don Callis Family.

In an interview with "Monopoly Events," Lashley was reminded about his feud with MJF and how he has unfinished business with him. The former WWE star said that although MJF is someone he would like to face because he has the AEW Championship, he's focusing on winning the AEW Trios titles alongside MVP and Shelton Benjamin.

"MJF has the title, so I think everybody has some unfinished business with him. But you know what, I have no hard feelings to anyone. All I want to do is win titles. So that's where I'm really focused on when we get back," said Lashley.

He spoke glowingly about his Hurt Syndicate buddies, explaining how the trio encourages each other, and praised the talent that the two have. He once again reiterated his desire to win the Trios titles, which the group hasn't won before.

"I mean, between Shelton and MVP, you know, we want to do things collectively. We want to do things as a group. So, I think we're going to go after the trios guys. Let's see what we can do with those guys 'cause I think that's what we need, man. The crowd loves us over there. We have opportunity to bring back what we had before and it's real, man. I mean, Shelton's an amazing person, an amazing wrestler, MVP, he's amazing at everything that he does," he said. "So, it's like we just have a great group and we're all friends, so we all pull for each other. So, anytime one of us is down, the other one pulls us up. And I think right now they're pulling me up. They're yanking me back in. They said, 'We're ready to go back out there and win some titles.'"

Lashley also added that he's not hurt, despite reports stating that he was injured, and said that he's raring and ready to go.