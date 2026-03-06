Court Rules Against Doctor's Appeal In Vince McMahon Evidence Discovery Case

A new layer to this ongoing civil lawsuit battle between Janel Grant, Vince McMahon, and WWE was added this past Wednesday.

According to POST Wrestling, the Connecticut Appellate Court dismissed Dr. Carlon Colker and his clinic's appeal after Grant's lawyers petitioned for Colker to hand over medical records and billing statements that showed McMahon paid for Grant's medical bills. Now, Colker will be required to provide the evidence that McMahon personally paid for her treatment. This dismissal stems from last December, where Judge David Bothwell, who presides over the underlying case in Connecticut Superior Court, ordered Colker to provide those requested statements. In January, attorneys representing Colker and Peak Wellness Inc. filed an appeal stating that they've produced hundreds of pages of documents, and complied with discovery and court directives in good faith. Neither Colker's representatives nor Grant's could not be reached for comment on this new motion, as of this report.

It's important to note that Grant's legal action in the lower court is not a conventional lawsuit, but a Bill of Discovery: a legal effort to require Colker to turn over evidence. What Colker's lawyers were trying to argue is the fact that the doctor already provided Grant with enough evidence to file a traditional lawsuit, and that it was improper for the judge to require Colker turn over more evidence. As POST Wrestling pointed out, medical records have been turned over, but there are disputes regarding billing and payment records, especially those labeled "paid," but with no indication on who paid them.

To add more webs to this weaving case, in a separate case, Colker is suing one of Grant's attorneys, Ann Callis, and her law firm for defamation. This comes from comments Callis made to the press, alleging that her client was given infusions and pills at Peak Wellness that weren't identified to her. Colker has denied all allegations. This case is currently pending in federal court.