US HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Announces His Niece Has Signed WWE Contract

The Kennedy family has been prominent in American politics for over 140 years, and now, one Kennedy has the itch to try something outside of politics. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was proud to reveal that his niece, Zoe Hines, is one of WWE's newest signees, thanks to former President and CEO of WWE turned Education Secretary, Linda McMahon. News of this announcement by the Head of the Department of Health and Human Services was posted online, which Wrestling Inc. obtained via Threads.

"Linda has become a very, very close friend and my niece, Zoe Hines, recently signed a contract with WWE [World Wrestling Entertainment] – which Linda has a lot to do – to become a wrestler...And I'm really looking forward to knowing so many good doctors who can treat her after" he said in a conference meeting this past week.

Like several recent signees, Hines will be learning the ropes of professional wrestling through the Performance Center. She comes to the Stamford-based promotion with a background in softball as a former player for Boston College. Last August, Hines shared in an Instagram post that she participated in a WWE tryout in New Jersey: "Grateful for the opportunity, the experience, and the people. Honored to represent WWE at the 2025 SummerSlam Tryout." Zoe is the daughter of Rebecca Hines and Laurent Boye. Rebecca is the sister of RFK Jr. 's actress wife, Cheryl Hines.