Bully Ray Makes A Case For Cody Rhodes Vs. Randy Orton At WWE WrestleMania 42

In a matter of hours, Cody Rhodes will challenge Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Championship on "WWE SmackDown," with those in WWE expecting "The American Nightmare" to emerge victorious and go on to defend the title against Randy Orton, the Men's Elimination Chamber winner, at WrestleMania 42. Elsewhere, chatter of a potential multi-man title match involving Rhodes, Orton, McIntyre, and Jacob Fatu continues to swirl, with many fans citing it as a better option for WWE's grandest stage.

On "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray firmly asserted himself on the side supporting Orton vs. Rhodes in a one-on-one clash for the world title. "I hope [Cody beats Drew]," Ray said. "This has nothing to do with Drew. I want Randy versus Cody at WrestleMania. I'm cool with Drew and Jacob Fatu. Actually, I'd rather see Drew versus Nick Aldis. I wouldn't mind Drew versus Jacob Fatu with Nick Aldis as your special guest referee."

According to Ray, no fatal-four-way or triple-threat match could produce a better performance than that of Orton vs. Rhodes as they'd be "completely watered down" by the additional participants. Ray, like some fans, additionally recognizes that a singles title bout between Orton and Rhodes has long been teased, especially with the latter eyeing the Undisputed WWE Championship in an obvious manner during Rhodes' previous two reigns. Orton and Rhodes, of course, also share a deep-rooted history through the Legacy stable, in which Orton served as a mentor to an up-and-coming Rhodes.

"I think that Cody and Randy thing has been on their radar for so long now," Ray said, "but they've been like, 'We don't have to do it now. We can push it off until then. We don't have to do it now. We can push it off until then.' Why do it now? We have it in our back pocket for then. Well, they had to break glass and do it now."

