WWE's Aleister Black Comments On The Recent Success Of Brody King In AEW

AEW's Brody King has seen a lot of success in the company, from his tag team alongside Bandido, as Brodido, when the pair held the AEW World Tag Team Championships, and even more recently, during his feuds with AEW World Champion MJF and Swerve Strickland. Previously, the star was a member of the House of Black, alongside Buddy Matthews and WWE's Aleister Black, then known as Malakai Black in AEW.

Black departed AEW at the beginning of 2025, ending his run with Matthews and King. He recently spoke with Rob Pasbani of The Stunner to talk about many subjects, including the success of his former stablemate. He explained that he didn't just up and walk away from AEW without discussing things with King and Matthews, and they all agreed House of Black was constantly "hitting a wall." Black said he knew King was always going to go on to big things in AEW.

"I said to [King], 'I think once I go one direction, you will eventually see a big explosion in regards to how you are being perceived,'" Black said. " I am glad that we see that now because the whole reason why I initially told Tony [Khan] about Brody was because I already saw that. I knew how good he could be. I had to tone him down a little bit initially because he is a big human being. I would say, 'I would like for you to be more effective. One elbow from you equals dude on the ground and not getting back up.' He picked up on that tremendously."

Black said that King is a "good dude" who he has a lot of love for. The former AEW Tag Team Champion's next battle in AEW is a match against Strickland at Revolution next Sunday.