WWE Talent Reportedly 'Adamant' Posts From Rhea Ripley & Jade Cargill Are Not A Work

As fans continue to speculate whether or not WWE Champion Jade Cargill and her WrestleMania 42 opponent Rhea Ripley's war of words on social media is part of their storyline headed into the "Showcase of the Immortals," a new report revealed just what other stars in WWE are thinking.

According to Fightful Select, there are some wrestlers within the company who are "adamant" that the content of Ripley and Cargill's posts to X (formerly Twitter) is not a work. The outlet reported there are no concerns as to whether or not the two will work together, however. The women are set to face off the the WWE Women's Championship over WrestleMania weekend following Ripley's Elimination Chamber victory.

A previous Fightful Select report indicated that things turned sour between the women when Cargill mentioned Ripley spending "hours talking to creative" on X during their exchange. Ripley later posted, then deleted, an Instagram story indicating she was not playing around.

"Not having fun," Ripley wrote in the now-deleted post. "Not friends. Learn to work and never lie to defame someone's real human character by 'breaking the 4th wall."

Other WWE stars got involved in Ripley and Cargill's social media beef, including Chelsea Green, Piper Niven, and Nia Jax. The former Women's United States Champion kicked off the outside comments when she quote-posted a fan mentioning that it would be Ripley's seventh WrestleMania in a row competing for a title. Green and Niven stood behind Ripley, catching the ire of Cargill, and Jax reposted Green's comments.