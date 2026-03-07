WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2026 Full & Final Card

"WWE NXT" will present its Vengeance Day premium live event Saturday night from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. There are five matches on the card, including two championship bouts as well as the return of the "NXT" Underground match.

That Underground match will feature Lola Vice and Kelani Jordan. The women have been feuding for months, ever since Jordan won the TNA Knockouts Championship and Vice kicked her out of the "NXT" locker room. Jordan tapped out Vice a few weeks ago, and now, the pair are set to face off in one of the developmental brand's most brutal matches, one Vice specializes in with her MMA background.

Elsewhere, Jaida Parker and Blake Monroe will take out their aggression on one another in a street fight after Parker brought the "Woman from Hell" out in Monroe last week. Tony D'Angelo will also face off in a grudge match against Dion Lennox, the final member of DarkState he has left to take out. Upon his return after a months-long hiatus, D'Angelo vowed to take out the entire faction, who he blamed for the split-up of his family.

Women's North American Champion Izzi Dame will defend her title against former friend Tatum Paxley, the third match in their ongoing feud. Dame cost Paxley the NXT Women's Championship back in November, and kicked her out of The Culling. Paxley has been unstable ever since, and she's out for further revenge, in addition to gold.

Finally, NXT Champion Joe Hendry will defend his title for the second time since his victory in a ladder match last month. Hendry will face stiff competition in former NXT Champion Ricky Saints. Hendry may need to bring backup, however, as Saints has been allied with former North American Champion Ethan Page and the Vanity Project, as seen in the closing moments of Tuesday's edition of "NXT."