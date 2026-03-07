WWE SmackDown 3/6/2026: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

Can we get Fraxiom and the Motor City Machine Guns (MCMG) in the ring again, please? Like, expeditiously?

Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown" was one filled to the brim with championship implications. Carmelo Hayes bested El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr., Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss somehow earned the right to challenge for Nia Jax and Lash Legend's WWE Women's Tag Team Championships in a non-Number One Contender match, and a new WWE Undisputed Champion was crowned, for crying out loud! In a card so stacked with title talk and championship matches, it would've been very easy for Friday's Tag Team Turmoil match to fade into the background, to not hold a candle to the rest of the evening. Then, Nathan Frazer, Axiom, Alex Shelley, and Chris Sabin made their entrances.

If you frequent these columns, then you'll know I'm a fan of "flippy" wrestling. It's not for everybody, from both a viewer and a wrestler standpoint: not everyone finds the crescendo of adrenaline that comes with this style exciting (even though this kind of athleticism is what sets wrestling apart from, say, MMA or UFC), and not every wrestler can perform these twists and turns without being obnoxious about it (if at all). However, when the stars align, and you get a receptive viewer in front of some true flippy wrestling masters and their in-ring art? This is what wrestling is about.

I somewhat dismissed technical, combat sports-oriented wrestlers with the aforementioned UFC/MMA comparison, but allow me to applaud Fraxiom and MCMG for their technique. These four are absolute masters of the ring. They're doing these insanely complicated sequences like it's just another Tuesday at the office. Fraxiom moved like rushing water in a river when they nailed MCMG with a DDT/Dropkick combo. Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin's Crossface/Dropkick combo altered my brain chemistry. These men didn't miss a single beat in this match, and somehow, in the individualistic art of professional wrestling, looked even better working together than they ever did apart.

I know people have reservations about the not-so-hidden secret of slapping. Some promotions will entirely blacklist you from their future shows if you dare slap your leg mid-Superkick. To a point, I understand. It's a very public pulling-back-the-curtain move that threatens the sanctity of kayfabe — it threatens to lift the veil between industry secrets and the idealistic dreams of a crowd. Fraxiom and MCMG were not shy with their slaps, and for me...it added to the experience. This is wrestling ASMR to me.

Fraxiom and MCMG's Tag Team Turmoil performance is an acquired taste, but as a sommelier of said taste, it was incredible. The rest of the match? I don't want to talk about it...

Written by Angeline Phu