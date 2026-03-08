Update On Kevin Knight's AEW Future

One year ago, All Elite Wrestling CEO Tony Khan officially welcomed former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion Kevin Knight aboard the AEW roster. According to a new report, Knight will now remain on it for at least a couple more.

Fightful Select reports that Knight inked a new multi-year deal with AEW in early 2026, meaning fans will continue to see him in an AEW ring for the foreseeable future. Most recently, Knight challenged Maxwell Jacob Friedman for the AEW World Championship on "AEW Dynamite." The same night, he, "Speedball" Mike Bailey, and "Hangman" Adam Page defended the AEW World Trios Championships against The Don Callis Family.

Both outings produced a loss for Knight, with MJF retaining his title and The Don Callis Family's Kyle Fletcher, Kazuchika Okada and Mark Davis dethroning JetSpeed and Page for the AEW trios titles. Nevertheless, the outlet notes that Knight has been "highly regarded" for his work in the company.

At the end of 2024, news emerged that Knight's contract with New Japan Pro-Wrestling was coming to an end. According to Fightful, it expired just after Wrestle Kingdom 19, after which Knight then inked a one-year deal with AEW. Knight himself later confirmed that he would continue to work with NJPW for "another year or so" due to him signing a new deal of some kind with the respective promotion as well. This resulted in Knight returning for NJPW Windy City Riot, then the 2025 Best of the Super Juniors. As of this writing, it is unclear if Knight will also compete for NJPW in 2026.