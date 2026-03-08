WWE HOFer Lex Luger Kills Rumor On Hospitalization

Recently, rumors suggested that WWE Hall of Famer Lex Luger had been hospitalized. In actuality, Luger is resting comfortably at his home while watching sports.

"Hey Everybody. I was just made aware of this," Luger wrote on X, referring to an image of his face attached to a headline that read "WWE Legend Hospitalized." "False news!! I'm doing great!! Weekend off relaxing at home enjoying some hoops and my Buffalo Sabres hockey."

Luger, age 67, has largely relied on a wheelchair to get around after a 2007 spinal stroke left him paralyzed. In recent years, Luger's mobility and strength has improved to the point where he is now partially paralyzed. With some help from fellow WWE Hall of Famer DDP and DDP Yoga, he's even been able to stand on his own at times.

The Buffalo Sabres, Luger's hometown hockey team, are currently on a six-game winning streak. Later tonight, they will take on the Tampa Bay Lightning in a game emanating from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo.

While Luger confirmed that is currently enjoying his weekend in good health, he's also sent out prayers to another wrestling figure that hasn't been as fortunate. On Friday, reports indicated that former WCW and WWE star Konnan was in a San Diego hospital after undergoing surgery to amputate one of his legs. Konnan's health was said to be in "delicate state," facing a risk of his other leg being affected by the same medical complications. Further updates on Konnan's condition have yet to emerge.