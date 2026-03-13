Aleister Black Considers First Year Back In WWE 'A Massive Success'

Next month, Aleister Black will mark the one-year anniversary of his WWE return, where he blasted The Miz with a Black Mass on the WrestleMania 41 fallout episode of "WWE SmackDown." Since then, he's notably challenged for the United States Championship, headlined WWE's blue brand with veteran Randy Orton, and survived a heated rivalry with Damian Priest. All together, Black says it equals a "massive success" for him.

"A lot more work, a lot more things that I have done inside the ring and outside the ring," Black told The Stunner when asked for his personal evaluation of his WWE return. "I like being busy; once I feel like I am not busy, I feel like I am not doing something right. The amount of work I have had within WWE has been a lot, which is good. Several main events, headlining several Smackdown episodes, merchandise sales, commercials, various interviews, and then obviously as of recently, working the main event with Randy Orton and beating him. I cannot really complain when it comes to that."

While considering his second run an overall success so far, Black also acknowledges that there will always be room for improvement, whether it be from a character or in-ring perspective. In the latter department, Black has brought his "Dark Father" gimmick over to WWE, with its aim being to corrupt other talents on the roster.

Most recently, Black approached Sami Zayn backstage on "SmackDown" amidst his ongoing frustrations with the now-three-time Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. Black specifically told Zayn not to worry about Rhodes, as it was "just the nature of the beast."