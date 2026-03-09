Injury Updates On Absent AEW Stars Rush & Dralistico

Rush and Dralistico of La Faccion Ingobrenable are back in AEW following the most recent episode of "AEW Collision" which aired on March 7, marking their first appearances for the company in 2026. Both men had been out of action since the fall of 2025 due to separate injuries, and in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer explained exactly what was wrong with the Mexican stars.

In Dralistico's case, he was on the shelf due to an injury to his ear which required surgery. The man himself posted a picture of himself from a hospital bed back in December 2025 when he was waiting to go into surgery, thanking AEW President Tony Khan for everything he has done for him. Dralistico recently got cleared by the AEW medical team and was back in action this weekend, and he will hope that he can remain healthy as the injury to his ear that forced him under the knife had been plaguing him for over a year.

As for Rush, it was confirmed shortly before the ROH Final Battle event in December that he had suffered a knee injury and would be out for an undisclosed amount of time. Rush was supposed to challenge Bandido for the ROH World Championship, but that match was postponed. However, unlike his brother, Rush opted not to have surgery on his knee as that would have kept him out of action for much longer. Instead, Meltzer explained that Rush has been rehabbing the injury for several months and got clearance at the start of the month, allowing him to wrestle in a dark match before the March 4 episode of "AEW Dynamite." Whether Rush's match with Bandido will be penciled in for a future ROH event remains to be seen, but given their recent performance on "Collision," LFI are back, and they mean business.