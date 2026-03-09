Matt Hardy Suggests Recent Vision Injuries Are 'Karma' For Seth Rollins Angle In WWE

The Vision has had a string of bad luck after several of its members suffered injuries, with Matt Hardy suggesting it could be karma for WWE faking Seth Rollins' injury.

Two of the group's wrestlers, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, recently suffered injuries that have put them on the sidelines, just a few months after Rollins injured himself. Rollins' injury was real, unlike the fake one he had last year, and Hardy recently said on his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast that the staged injury may have come back to haunt them.

"The Vision has been snake bitten," claimed Hardy. "No doubt about it, you know. Maybe Karma came a call after they had Seth fake the injury or whatever, you know, because then he really gets hurt. He legitimately gets hurt and you have Bron Breakker, gets hurt, and then you have now Bronson Reed, gets hurt."

The injuries to Breakker and Reed have left The Vision with just Logan Paul, Austin Theory, and their on-screen manager, Paul Heyman. Hardy feels the injuries could give "WWE NXT" star Ethan Page an opportunity to be a part of the group, whom he feels deserves a shot on the main roster.

"I'm not going to lie, I certainly hope so [Page gets called up to the main roster]. He is ready. He is deserving. He has been killing it at NXT. He has far surpassed, I think, what a lot of people expected him to be, and he has done so, so well and he's a smart worker. He's a great entertainer. He's a great talker. So yeah, I would love to see Ethan end up at the main roster," Hardy declared.

Page recently lost the NXT North American Championship, which has led many to speculate that he could be leaving the brand and moving on to bigger things on the main roster.