AEW's Jim Ross: AJ Styles Helping Behind The Scenes In WWE Is 'The Right Thing To Do'

AJ Styles will likely transition to a backstage role following his retirement from pro wrestling, and AEW's Jim Ross thinks that he would make for a great coach and mentor for WWE's young wrestlers.

Styles had his last match at the Royal Rumble, and a few weeks later, officially hung up his wrestling boots. "The Phenomenal One" has expressed his interest in mentoring wrestlers, which Ross touched upon during a recent edition of his "Grilling JR" podcast.

"It's the right thing to do [coaching]. He could help a lot of people in a lot of ways. He was an undersized guy that had to learn his skillset and refine it because he's not a giant. He was a smaller guy, as we all know, but man, he's a great talent, one of the finest talents I've been around, and he's just a real good guy. I got a phone call from him here a while back, and it was just refreshing as hell. He's a breath of fresh air, and I said, 'Man, you can help so many talents just with your experience and your guidance. Coach them up, be a mentor.' And I think that's kind of his destination. And he'll be a great benefit to anybody that has an opportunity to spend time with AJ in a constructive manner. He's the real deal," said JR.

Ross believes that Styles would succeed in any wrestling role behind the scenes, but feels that a mentor/coaching role would be the ideal match for him post his in-ring career. The WWE Hall of Famer has urged WWE to place AJ Styles at the WWE Performance Center to teach its young stars in-ring psychology. He also added that he is grateful to have worked with Styles and is pleased to be the former WWE Champion's friend.