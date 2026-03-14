Rusev Believes WWE US Title Belongs To Him

WWE's Rusev has spoken proudly about his runs as US Champion and talked passionately about what the title means to him.

Rusev had a great start to his WWE career when he debuted on the main roster in 2014, winning the United States title at the end of the year. The former AEW star, who has won the title thrice, recently expressed what the title meant to him in a conversation with Chris van Vliet on "Insight."

"It was my title. I felt it really like my title. I felt like, you know, not everybody can be world champion, but when I have this, I can make it as big as I can. And that always has been my goal to whatever I do, to make it as big as I can. It doesn't matter if it's the US title, if it's no title, if I'm fighting for my wife's honor, whatever there is, you got to make the best out of it," he said.

He recalled one of his US title reigns and how it happened after a conversation with former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, which happened after McMahon was impressed by his physique. Rusev also promised he would win the title once again, which he had last won in 2018.

"I was getting trimmed and I went to Vince like all pumped and he's like, 'Oh, you look great.' The next thing you know, [I was] United States champion. He would reward you, man. When he sees you put in the work, he will reward you. Then boom, he got me United States second time. Then whatever happened, I don't know who I lost it to, but then on my birthday again, like I get to win it. So I really have a special relationship with this title," stated Rusev. "I will be US champ. I'll be US champ or Intercontinental champ or the big champ. I can do it all."

Since his return to WWE, Rusev hasn't had the chance to win the US title, but had a few opportunities to win the Intercontinental Championship, but came up short against then holder, Dominik Mysterio.