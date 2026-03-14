Matt Hardy Names Owen Hart, Miss Elizabeth, Others As Stars Who Should Be In WWE HOF
Matt Hardy has listed a few stars that must be in the WWE Hall of Fame in the future.
This year's Hall of Fame class so far includes Stephanie McMahon, AJ Styles, and Demolition. Hardy, on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, named two late female stars who could be in the reckoning in the future.
"Elizabeth is one that I feel like is very deserving of it. She was really the first female to kind of break through in pro wrestling, especially with her role with Macho Man. She was a huge part of his act," he said. "Someone who was a trailblazer and put women in a prominent spot was Chyna, and she was a breakthrough in so many ways. She had a different look, very unique. She would wrestle men. She was such a trailblazer, and she broke so much ground. And yes, it is cool that she did go in with DX, but she is someone who is also deserving of a solo spot."
Hardy also believes that Owen Hart — with whom he had a good relationship — deserves a spot in the Hall of Fame.
"I mean, all the circumstances around the whole incident are extremely terrible and unfortunate, but the first person that pops in my mind is Owen Hart more than anybody else, you know, and I understand why that is what it is. He is just an amazing wrestler. He was so great. He was so good. He was a good human, and just his death was so sad."
Hardy is doubtful Hart will ever be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, particularly with AEW's relationship with the Hart family, and also praised how AEW has honored him.
Hardy's other picks for the WWE HOF
One former WWE world champion who hasn't been inducted is Sid Vicious, aka Sycho Sid, who Matt Hardy thinks could be considered in the future.
"He [Sid Vicious] would definitely be worthy of a Hall of Fame induction just because I mean he was around. He just still did so much stuff at WCW. He was a former WWE Champion. He was very limited in his ring work and what he could do as a performer obviously, but I mean he just had like this freakish look," he said on Sycho Sid.
Hardy also feels that one of his former rivals, someone who played a major part in the great tag team revolution of the 2000s, AEW's Christian, should also be in the Hall of Fame as a singles star.
[I hope] Christian, gets a singles bid, you know, when it's all said and done at the end of the day. I guess we'll see," he said. I mean, he's one of the best. He's one of the best to ever do it. Him and Edge, they were great together. Obviously, I'm going to be biased."
Hardy also named former WWE referee Earl Hebner as someone who also should get a WWE Hall of Fame induction, and wants to see him get that accolade when he's still alive. The tag team legend thinks that William Regal, who has had a long career as a wrestler and trainer, will likely be inducted in the future. Hardy, though, doesn't believe Chris Benoit — despite his talent in the ring — should get a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame, stating that there's no reason to celebrate his career.