Matt Hardy Names Owen Hart, Miss Elizabeth, Others As Stars Who Should Be In WWE HOF

Matt Hardy has listed a few stars that must be in the WWE Hall of Fame in the future.

This year's Hall of Fame class so far includes Stephanie McMahon, AJ Styles, and Demolition. Hardy, on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, named two late female stars who could be in the reckoning in the future.

"Elizabeth is one that I feel like is very deserving of it. She was really the first female to kind of break through in pro wrestling, especially with her role with Macho Man. She was a huge part of his act," he said. "Someone who was a trailblazer and put women in a prominent spot was Chyna, and she was a breakthrough in so many ways. She had a different look, very unique. She would wrestle men. She was such a trailblazer, and she broke so much ground. And yes, it is cool that she did go in with DX, but she is someone who is also deserving of a solo spot."

Hardy also believes that Owen Hart — with whom he had a good relationship — deserves a spot in the Hall of Fame.

"I mean, all the circumstances around the whole incident are extremely terrible and unfortunate, but the first person that pops in my mind is Owen Hart more than anybody else, you know, and I understand why that is what it is. He is just an amazing wrestler. He was so great. He was so good. He was a good human, and just his death was so sad."

Hardy is doubtful Hart will ever be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, particularly with AEW's relationship with the Hart family, and also praised how AEW has honored him.