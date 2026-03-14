Oba Femi Says He's 'Seamlessly' Adjusted To The WWE Main Roster

Since being called up to the WWE main roster early this year, Oba Femi seems to be living up to the high expectations for his arrival. As he gets settled in on the "WWE SmackDown" roster, Femi spoke to TVInsider and offered some insight into his experience thus far. He noted that there is much more travel than during his NXT days, but with that comes a larger platform and bustling arenas.

"I was able to translate to the main roster effortlessly, seamlessly," he said. "The crowd has been behind me. They know my schtick. They know what I do. 'The Ruler' is here to stay on the main roster."

Upon being asked if anyone has taken him under their wing since he's been on the road, Femi stated that he has no current mentor that he travels with. However, he named Performance Center coach Matt Bloom as an important sounding board, as well as Ivar of the War Raiders, who currently performs on the "WWE Raw" brand.

Femi acknowledged that there's been a great deal of hype around his main roster arrival, but the wrestler stated that the pressure isn't anything new to him. He feels that joining "SmackDown" is just an evolution of his work on "WWE NXT," and he doesn't plan on changing anything that he's been doing.

"The same thing that brought me to the dance is the same thing I'm doing here," Femi stated.

Following his debut in the 2026 Men's Royal Rumble, Femi has wrestled a handful of televised singles matches on the WWE main roster. He's won each of them, with victories against The Miz, Johnny Gargano, and Kit Wilson.