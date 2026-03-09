Booker T Explains How Danhausen Fits In WWE: 'Could Become A Merchandising Machine'

Danhausen is popular-hausen. Not even two weeks since his WWE debut at the Elimination Chamber PLE in Chicago, and many are already invested in seeing what the "Very Nice, Very Evil" mastermind has up his sleeve. Hoping to not be on the receiving end of Danhausen's "curses," Booker T believes a character like his can be showcased well on both the main roster and potentially elsewhere, including one of WWE's recent acquisitions.

"He could be used on AAA shows," the two-time WWE Hall of Famer said on his podcast. "They got a lot of gimmicks over there...so he'll fit right in, you know, in the AAA mode. How far is he going to go on the main roster, you know? Who you gonna match him up with...What are we really trying to get out of the Danhausen character? It definitely could become a merchandising machine...if marketed right."

Already, stars on the main roster are feeling the magnetic pull of Danhausen. Speaking of AAA, the current Mega Champion "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio was recently cursed by the demon-possessed star, which cost him his WWE Men's Intercontinental Championship, and flourished Penta's career in the company with his first championship victory. Now, The Miz might be next in Danhausen's cursed clutches if he doesn't help the newcomer obtain his requests.

