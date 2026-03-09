AEW's Claudio Castagnoli Set For CMLL Title Rematch Against Lucha Libre Legend

Despite only holding the championship for a smidge more than three months, AEW's Claudio Castagnoli has put his stamp on the CMLL World Heavyweight Championship, successfully defending it five times, just two behind previous champion Gran Guerrero's seven successful title defenses over three years. And Castagnoli won't be slowing down at all, as he gets set for his sixth title defense against a lucha libre legend and a foe that's a tad too familiar.

On Saturday, CMLL posted a video on X of Ultimo Guerrero from Arena Coliseo. The brother of Gran Guerrero kept things short, but made his intentions clear, challenging Castagnoli to a title match. Just a day later, CMLL and Guerrero received an answer from Castagnoli.

"Ultimo Guerrero, I'm so glad you asked," Castagnoli said. "Of course I accept your challenge. I'll see you next Friday."

🌎⌛️💀🙌

¡Un desafío de otro nivel!

El poderoso Último Guerrero levanta la voz y lanza el reto a Claudio Castagnoli para exponer el Campeonato Mundial de Peso Completo del CMLL. La pregunta queda en el aire...

¿Aceptará el campeón este choque entre titanes? pic.twitter.com/mVSijuf5pz — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) March 7, 2026

⌛️🌎🇨🇭 ¡RETO ACEPTADO! El campeón Claudio Castagnoli responde de forma contundente al desafío de Último Guerrero. Este viernes se verán las caras en un choque de alto calibre por el Campeonato Mundial de Peso Completo del CMLL en la Arena México. pic.twitter.com/Zg8ZWbQbGT — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) March 9, 2026

This will be a familiar challenger for Castagnoli, who made his first defense against Guerrero back in December, defeating the long-time CMLL sar in just a little under 13 minutes. Still, Guerrero should be a formidable opponent for Castagnoli, having previously held the CMLL World Heavyweight Championship twice for a combined 2,037 days and 26 defenses, and serving as one of CMLL's top stars for nearly 30 years.

Before he faces Guerrero, Castagnoli will have to deal with another former CMLL World Heavyweight Champion in Hechicero. After Hechicero prevented Castagnoli from uing the CMLL World Heavyweight Title as a weapon on "Collision," the two will be on opposite sides this upcoming Wednesday, with Hechicero teaming with Don Callis Family member stablemate Konosuke Takeshita, while Castagnoli backs up AEW Continental Champion and Death Riders leader Jon Moxley.