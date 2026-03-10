Damian Priest Reacts To Judgment Day's Betrayal Of Finn Balor On WWE Raw

Finn Balor was shockingly attacked and ejected by The Judgment Day, led by Dominik Mysterio, this week on "WWE Raw," and a former member of the group, Damian Priest, has reacted to the betrayal.

Priest knows a thing or two about being thrown out of The Judgment Day as he and Rhea Ripley were removed from it by the likes of Balor, Mysterio, Carlito, and JD McDonagh on "Raw" in 2024. It seems that the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion has had the last laugh after watching Balor being backstabbed by his compatriots.

"Sucks doesn't it," asked Priest simply on social media.

McDonagh and Liv Morgan, who were involved in the attack on Balor this week, reacted to Priest's remarks. McDonagh reminded him that he had done something similar to Edge, while Morgan said he would know something about it.

Balor's removal from the group on this week's show was initiated by Mysterio, who was unhappy that the Irish star didn't come out to help him in his Intercontinental Championship match against Penta on last week's show. The Irish star made a pointed comment toward Mysterio, suggesting that Dominik's father, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, may have been right when he said that he was entitled. This angered Dominik, who turned on Balor, with the rest of the group following suit. Balor was the longest-serving member of the current iteration of the group, having joined the faction in June 2022, a few months after it was formed by Edge, aka Adam Copeland. Aside from Balor, Edge, Priest, and Ripley, Carlito was also a part of the faction in his short second stint with WWE.