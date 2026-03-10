Bully Ray Explains Why He Was 'Happy' And 'Unhappy' After WWE SmackDown Title Match

Cody Rhodes regained the WWE Championship from Drew McIntyre on "WWE SmackDown," a decision Bully Ray has backed, but the WWE Hall of Famer isn't happy with one aspect of the match.

The match between Rhodes and McIntyre saw the two battle inside and outside the ring, with Rhodes even being put through a table. The lack of a stipulation, Ray argued on "Busted Open," was something that bothered him about the world title clash.

"I was happy with that television world championship match and I was unhappy with that television world championship match. The unhappy does not have anything to do with Cody or Drew. It has to do with the rules, the regulations, and the lack of stipulations. And I have the same problem with Cody and Drew's match, the stipulations on that match, that I had with Kenny Omega and Okada at Wrestle Kingdom," he said. "But as far as a television main event is concerned, mission accomplished."

While many have criticized McIntyre's loss to Rhodes, just a few weeks after he had won the WWE Championship from "The American Nightmare," Ray has backed the title change, calling it a "smart idea."

"I have zero problems with this creative decision. I have zero problems with this change of direction. None. I think it was a great idea. Forget about great idea, I think it was a smart idea. I think it was a 'best for business' idea. And at the end of the day, it makes for a considerably better story," he said.

Rhodes' win, his third WWE world title, means that he will face the winner of the men's Elimination Chamber match, Randy Orton. Ray is excited for the Orton and Rhodes clash at "The Show of Shows," but before that showdown, he is eager to see them come face-to-face on "SmackDown," which he says is similar to the excitement he felt when CM Punk and Roman Reigns met head-to-head on "Raw."