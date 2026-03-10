WWE's JD McDonagh On Finn Balor's Judgment Day Removal: 'You Lied To All Of Us'

After months of teasing a breakup, The Judgment Day finally split on Monday's episode of "WWE Raw" when Finn Balor was kicked out of the group. Last week, Balor indirectly caused Dominik Mysterio to lose the Intercontinental Title to Penta, and although "Dirty Dom" was looking for an apology, the "Prince" snapped and took his anger out on the former champ last night. At first, many of the other Judgment Day members didn't seem to know who to side with, but JD McDonagh, Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan ultimately chose to attack Balor.

McDonagh's betrayal was arguably the most shocking, as he was mentored by Balor and has teamed with him for years, but after "Raw" concluded last night, he took to social media to air his frustrations with the former WWE Universal Champion.

"You lied to all of us for months. You got an ego. You wanted to be the leader. You played games. That's never been what the Judgment Day has been about. You used to know that. Judgment Day is my family and if anybody dares to try to step on any of them, you get stomped out."

With WrestleMania 42 on the horizon, it's possible that Balor and Mysterio will settle their differences in singles action at the event. At last year's WrestleMania, Balor and Mysterio both competed for the Intercontinental Title in a Fatal Four Way match with Penta and Bron Breakker, where Dominik would emerge victorious and win his first championship on the main roster.