Brooke Hogan Returns To Music With New Song About WWE HOFer Hulk Hogan's Passing

On July 24th, 2025, news broke that pro wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan suddenly passed away at the age of 71. In the months following, Hogan's once-estranged daughter, Brooke Hogan, began to publicly speak about her father and their relationship, often tackling difficult topics like the matter of his death.

Professionally, Brooke has had a career in music, and has now turned her grief about her father into a new song titled "Wanna Go Back," her first single in two years, set for release this week, March 13th per "ET." In the clip released via "ET," the lyrics describe Hogan as Brooke's "world" and while she expresses that her father lied to her and hurt her, she still cries for him to come back to her.

Over the years, Brooke and Hogan's relationship faced several public controversies, but at the time of his death it was revealed that she was cut out of his will. While many assumed that their relationship was broken, Brooke has since claimed that she asked to be removed, not because of her father or his third wife, Skye Daily, but because of the alleged ties Daily had to Scientology and Brooke being pregnant at the time.

Hogan also notably didn't attend his daughter's wedding in 2022, and while Brooke didn't invite her mother Linda, she actually wanted her father there. Like with the aforementioned controversy, Brooke also clarified that her father claimed he simply didn't want to attend another wedding nor funeral, and even regretted having children.