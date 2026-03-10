WWE NXT Reportedly Signs Three New International Talents

So far, 2026 has brought with it a number of brand new pro wrestling contracts to start the year. AEW has arguably been making the biggest splashes, signing names like David Finlay, Gabe Kidd, Clark Connors, The Rascalz, Andrade El Idolo, Lena Kross, Alec Price, Jordan Oliver, and Jake Doyle, as well as luchadors Hechicero, Mascara Dorada, and Persephone to dual AEW/CMLL contracts.

That doesn't mean WWE hasn't been active in acquiring talent, however, with the promotion making some signings geared towards the future. PWInsider Elite reports that WWE made three international signings over the past week, specifically for "WWE NXT." The signings are Egyptian Ahmed Essam, German Delia Schweitzer, and Swede Ellen B. Akesson. It's unclear if Essam, Schweitzer, and Akesson have already reported to the WWE Performance Center, or if they will do so at a later date.

All three talents are new to the wrestling business, though they come from athletic backgrounds. Of the three, Essam has the closest to a wrestling background, having competed as a powerlifter and amateur wrestler. His Instagram page describes Essam's amateur wrestling career as highly successful, having become a two time African Champion, two time Arab Wrestling Champion, and a former World Wrestling Champion and Egyptian Champion.

Less is known about Schweizer, who is described as a crossfit athlete. Meanwhile, Akesson's Instagram states she is World Champion Arm Wrestler, and a national champion in powerlifting, streetlifting, and strongwoman competitions. She is also known for streaming on Twitch under the name EllenViking. Both Essam and Schweizer participated in WWE's SummerSlam tryouts this past summer; it is unclear if Akesson did the same.