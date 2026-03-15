Demolition Explain How They Learned About 2026 WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

Next month, Ax and Smash of Demolition will receive their long-awaited inductions into the WWE Hall of Fame. The news came very recently, courtesy of The Undertaker, and according to the legendary tag team, as a genuine surprise to them.

During an interview with Bill Apter, Bill "Ax" Eadie and Barry "Smash" Darsow revealed how and when they learned of their upcoming induction. "We were called last weekend," Ax said, referring to the same weekend as WWE Elimination Chamber. "They were showing us some new merchandise that they're going to be producing. Undertaker butted in on the call and made the announcement. It was almost overwhelming because the response from yesterday to today, it's nice, because there's so many good fans and our friends. But it's been non-stop since about 9:00 yesterday, which is good."

Much like Demolition's, The Undertaker has also formally announced the 2026 Hall of Fame inductions of former WWE Champion AJ Styles and former WWE executive Stephanie McMahon. For Smash, this added layer was extra sweet as "The Phenom" has remained friends with him and Ax for decades.

"What was so good about it was when Undertaker got on there, it was really nice that we're friends. We've known each other, all of us, for so long and he was the one that did that. That was pretty neat," Smash said.

Under the WWE banner, Demolition enjoyed three reigns as WWE World Tag Team Champions. It was their first reign that cemented them in the history books, though, as it spanned a whopping 478 days.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Bill Apter with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.