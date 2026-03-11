Kevin Nash Praises Danhausen's WWE Debut: 'He's Just A Good F***ing Guy'

WWE legend Kevin Nash has lavished praise on new WWE star Danhausen and is pleased to see a good person like him get an opportunity.

Nash recently discussed Danhausen's debut on his "Kliq This" podcast and suggested that his rather unusual gimmick early in his career, the Oz, could've been a success if it had the WWE production magic sprinkled over it. He stated that Danhausen has surpassed other surprise debuts in WWE like The Gobbledy Gooker, and later expressed happiness at seeing Danhausen receive plaudits because he's a genuinely nice person.

"Do we suffice to say that Danhausen more than delivered?" asked Nash when he compared Danhausen's debut with that of The Gobbledy Gooker. "Plus on top of all that, this is one of the sweetest, most genuine human beings in the business. He's just a good fu***ng guy. So, that alone ... there's so many as**oles that get breaks in this business. It seems like there's so many great guys that don't."

Nash, to highlight Danhausen's good nature, referenced a recent statement by the now-retired AJ Styles, who said that he wanted to spend time with his family rather than wrestle for a few more years. He praised Styles for that stance and put Danhausen on the same pedestal. Nash also drew parallels between Danhausen's character and the early Batman TV show.

"And now we got another guy [Danhausen] with that same caliber of human being. And it's just like, it's so nice to see him get a break, even though I got some crazy, early 1966 Batman vibes when maybe like, you know, the Joker, the Riddler would come in and have his entourage that would fight the Caped Crusaders, the dynamic duo if we may," he added.

Since his debut at the Elimination Chamber PLE, Danhausen has appeared on both "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown," and seems to have gotten over with the WWE fans, going by the audience reaction and his merch sales.