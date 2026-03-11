Bully Ray Speculates On WWE Story With Usos & Roman Reigns, Possible Rock Involvement

Bully Ray has proposed a possible scenario in which The Rock returns to WWE during Roman Reigns and The Usos' feud with CM Punk, and what could potentially happen between Reigns and The Usos.

While analyzing this week's "Raw" and the fallout of the segment involving The Usos and CM Punk on "Busted Open," Ray wondered if The Rock could be involved in the feud between Reigns and Punk, referencing how he was angry at Cody Rhodes for just mentioning his family.

"Is Rock involved at this at the end of the day in any way, shape or form as a sign of the ultimate unification of the Samoan family against Punk?" asked Ray.

The Rock hasn't featured in The Bloodline storyline since WrestleMania 40, and there's been no indication if he will return to WWE anytime soon. Ray also touched upon another aspect of the segment between The Usos and Punk, particularly when the brothers said that they weren't confronting Punk on behalf of Reigns, but the Anoa'i family. He was confused why they said that and wonders if it will lead to a feud with Reigns and The Usos in the future.

"That line right there, 'We are not here for Roman.' That's where I scratch my head. Because if I'm Roman, I'm going, 'What do you mean you weren't there for me?' And that, if there was dissension with Roman and the Usos moving forward, that's where it may lie," he said. "I can see Jimmy and Jey now saying, 'We didn't punch CM Punk in the face for you. We did it for us and Uncle Sika.'"

Punk's actions have led Ray to want to see Reigns beat the living daylights out of the WWE World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania 42, with him even saying he'd like to see "The Original Tribal Chief" punt kick his opponent like Randy Orton.