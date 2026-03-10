Bully Ray Reveals Only Problem He Had With WWE Raw Segment Involving CM Punk, Usos
Following a fiery showdown with Roman Reigns last week on "WWE Raw," CM Punk tackled another one with "The OTC's" cousins, Jimmy and Jey Uso, in Monday night's closing segment. This time, the confrontation turned physical as Punk brazenly skirted around an apology, resulting in The Usos forcing him to the mat.
According to WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, the promo segment involving Punk and The Usos was largely well done except for one thing — Punk's placement.
"If you're going to be condescending and rude, be far enough away," Ray said on "Busted Open Radio." "The minute he said, 'Your brother came in a little bit hot,' I would have turned around and said, 'Choose your words very carefully from here, because you verbally buried my uncle in front of my cousin last week, and now you're going to start off by talking s*** about my brother? Be very careful what you say, because the next thing you say could be the last thing you say.'
"As much as I loved everything, there was no fear in Punk. It was as if [the dynamic was] we're friends, I'm a bigger star than you guys, you would never dare touch me."
Given The Usos' evident resentment toward Punk's comment about their late uncle Sika, Ray believes Punk should have taken a physical step back, or even verbally attempted to defuse the tensions. Instead, "The Second City Saint" took a step closer to The Usos before apologizing for Reigns' apparent mistreatment of The Anoaʻi family, which includes The Usos. Punk also claimed he was sorry for Reigns pretending to care about their family and the company.
CM Punk & The Usos Had Bully Ray On The Edge Of His Seat
Overall, Bully Ray delivered a glowing review of the promo segment, especially as it elicited a rare response from him, a decorated champion and veteran to professional wrestling.
"The Usos and CM Punk did a phenomenal job last night," Ray said, "and how do I know that? Because as a 30 plus-year veteran of this industry, they made me feel last night. Now, I'm sure you might be saying to yourself, 'Well, yeah, Bully, don't a lot of wrestlers make you feel?' Not that many anymore at all. Not many people can move me emotionally in one way, shape or form. Not many can make me forget that we're watching sports entertainment.
"Last night I sat in my hotel room watching this segment and I found myself moving forward in my seat, which shows a physical reaction to the things that I'm hearing. I found myself inching up to the edge. And the thought going through my mind were two words: hit him. I wanted Jimmy and Jey to blast CM Punk right in his mouth."
Eventually, The Usos did strike back, with Jey initially shoving Punk before Jimmy fired off a right hand that sent Punk crashing to the mat. From there, Jimmy held his twin brother back before the situation could escalate any further.
In less than six weeks, Punk will defend his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Reigns at WrestleMania 42, emanating from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Punk and Reigns have no shortage of history as they met in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble as well as a triple threat match at last year's grand event alongside Seth Rollins. As Punk mentioned on "Raw," his history with Reigns' family as a whole extends back even farther.
