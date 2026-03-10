Bully Ray Reveals Only Problem He Had With WWE Raw Segment Involving CM Punk, Usos

Following a fiery showdown with Roman Reigns last week on "WWE Raw," CM Punk tackled another one with "The OTC's" cousins, Jimmy and Jey Uso, in Monday night's closing segment. This time, the confrontation turned physical as Punk brazenly skirted around an apology, resulting in The Usos forcing him to the mat.

According to WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, the promo segment involving Punk and The Usos was largely well done except for one thing — Punk's placement.

"If you're going to be condescending and rude, be far enough away," Ray said on "Busted Open Radio." "The minute he said, 'Your brother came in a little bit hot,' I would have turned around and said, 'Choose your words very carefully from here, because you verbally buried my uncle in front of my cousin last week, and now you're going to start off by talking s*** about my brother? Be very careful what you say, because the next thing you say could be the last thing you say.'

"As much as I loved everything, there was no fear in Punk. It was as if [the dynamic was] we're friends, I'm a bigger star than you guys, you would never dare touch me."

Given The Usos' evident resentment toward Punk's comment about their late uncle Sika, Ray believes Punk should have taken a physical step back, or even verbally attempted to defuse the tensions. Instead, "The Second City Saint" took a step closer to The Usos before apologizing for Reigns' apparent mistreatment of The Anoaʻi family, which includes The Usos. Punk also claimed he was sorry for Reigns pretending to care about their family and the company.