AEW's Billy Gunn Says He'll Retire When His Sons Don't Think They Need Him Anymore

Billy Gunn continues to wrestle frequently at the ripe age of 62, but he may be closing in on finally hanging up his boots once his sons, Colten and Austin Gunn, find their footing in pro wrestling.

Gunn, who has been in the pro wrestling business for over 35 years, has had the privilege of sharing the ring with some of the greats of pro wrestling history. He has also gotten to wrestle with and against his sons, which is something not many wrestlers can claim to have done. When children of wrestlers eventually step into the ring, there are often cries of nepotism from all corners, but that may not be the case with the Gunns, as Billy Gunn explained in a recent conversation with "Monopoly Events."

"It's not my genes, it's their work ethic. If you think that my kids got somewhere because of me, you don't know me because I don't hand out anything. They work for everything they got. And I appreciate when I hear most people come up and talk about them, which is amazing to me because they are extremely talented. They are going to be huge stars," he began.

While he is optimistic and confident that Colten and Austin will be successful in pro wrestling, the duo is still figuring out the business, which is why Billy Gunn is still wrestling.

"You know, they're just still trying to find themselves and get in that groove. And as soon as they do that, I can retire because they won't they won't need me anymore. They feel like they need me to structure stuff for them now, which they don't, but they feel it. So, it's like, every time I see them, I go, 'Can I retire today?'" he joked.

While he may not wrestle much in AEW these days, the veteran star still features on the indie scene and adds to his legacy and Hall of Fame career.