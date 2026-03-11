Former TNA World Champ Hopes WWE's AJ Styles Returns For 'A Couple More Matches'

AJ Styles has called time on his in-ring career, but many of his peers are hopeful that he returns for a few matches, with TNA Wrestling's Moose being one of them.

Two weeks before he retired, Styles appeared on TNA's debut episode on AMC. He was one of the star attractions on that momentous day, but unfortunately for fans of the promotion, he didn't lace up his wrestling boots on that night. Moose, who has never shared the ring with Styles, expressed his desire to see him wrestle again in TNA.

"I'm happy for everything he accomplished in TNA and in WWE. To me, he's the greatest, if not the greatest wrestler, or definitely one of them. I mean, selfishly, I hope he has a couple of more matches in his belt to come to TNA to perform a couple of more times. I think he deserves everything he's getting," said Moose on "Rewind Recap Relive."

Moose then booked a hypothetical TNA farewell for Styles, naming Leon Slater and Frankie Kazarian as two wrestlers he would love to see Styles face, while he also put himself in the mix.

"The one I really want to see, I mean, I would love to see those two [Styles vs Kazarian], but I think I would love to see the actual passing of the torch, especially when it comes to the X-Division with him and Leon [Slater]. I think that's the one that I would be the most excited for. So if there was three matches that he would have, that would be the three I would pick. I would say, me and him first, him and Leon second, and then his farewell match would be against his best friend, Frankie."

A Styles' return to TNA Wrestling to wrestle a few matches may not be a possibility, considering how "The Phenomenal One" has categorically stated that he's done with his in-ring career, and wants to be with his family and mentor future stars of the business.