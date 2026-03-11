Backstage Update On Ricky Saints Following Poorly Received WWE NXT Concert

This past weekend, Ricky Saints failed to win back the NXT Championship against Joe Hendry at Vengeance Day, but the build up to the match is currently making more headlines than the title bout itself.

During the go-home show of "WWE NXT" for Vengeance Day, Saints performed an Absolute Experience concert, where he mocked and insulted Hendry. However, according to a new report from Fightful Select, Saints' concert has been completely removed from all of WWE's social media after it was poorly received, with many fans criticizing the quality of the segment online, with a major complaint being that it was a weak replication of The Rock's legendary concerts. In the past, anything that has been deliberately taken off WWE's socials usually is linked to controversy or a scandal, but it's rare for the company to remove content that didn't connect with the audience.

Fightful also notes that Saints didn't pitch the idea to perform a concert, as he's worked hard over the past year to avoid creative decisions that would lead fans to draw comparisons to The Rock. Additionally, the segment was reportedly met with a "lukewarm" reception backstage, but many who Fightful spoke with in WWE claimed they weren't concerned about Saints or Hendry and thought they bounced back in their title match at Vengeance Day.

It's been just over a year since Saints made his WWE debut, though Fightful claims that most in "NXT" expected him to be called-up to the main roster by now. That said, WWE often recruits many "NXT" stars following WrestleMania, which would likely be the next opportunity for Saints to make a splash on "WWE Raw" or "WWE SmackDown."