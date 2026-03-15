Swerve Strickland Names AEW Coworker & WWE Star As His 'Wrestling GOATs'

After several years of high level work, an argument could be made that AEW's Swerve Strickland is on his way to becoming a legendary figure in pro wrestling. But the former AEW World Champion isn't quite ready yet to list himself among the all time greats, though he is willing to do so with at least one of his peers. In an interview with "Kings of the Ring," Strickland was asked to name his two wrestling GOATS, and quickly named a WWE Hall of Famer and an AEW co-worker.

"Rey Mysterio," Strickland said. "The other one? Edge, Adam Copeland."

Strickland didn't need to elaborate on the case for either Mysterio or Copeland, but he did offer a further explanation a bit later when he picked a former WWE star as the most underrated wrestler ever.

"I'll go out on a limb and say Tajiri," Strickland said. "I'll say Tajiri is the most underrated. Cause if you go career, from the States to, like, impact on Japan and everything, I would say he's underrated. He's incredible."

Finally, when asked who the greatest tag team ever was, Strickland had even less hesitation, naming two other AEW co-workers, and arguably two of his biggest rivals in AEW over the last two years as the easy choice.

"The Young Bucks," Strickland said. "It's different watching them and then actually competing with them. It's like, they don't miss a step. A step. Not a single step is off that isn't/shouldn't be there. And they improvise too. It's scary. It's that scary. It's like almost watching...it's like watching, you're like 'Oh, this artist is good.' But then you see, then you get in the studio and see them play seven instruments and mix it, and go 'Okay. Okay.' That's the Bucks to me."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Kings of the Ring" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription