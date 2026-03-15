Danhausen's WWE Goals Include Teaming With Roddy Piper & Beating CM Punk

After a negative response to his initial debut at WWE Elimination Chamber 2026, Danhausen seems to be winning over the company's audience after all, with appearances on both "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown." Sitting down with Sam Roberts and Megan Morant on "Raw Recap," Danhausen laid out some of his future goals with WWE now that he's getting settled in.

"I need to be on 'Wrestling Mania,'" Danhausen started. "I hear about this Money in the Bank briefcase, and I think that's a nice little bonus, 'cause you open it up, it's full of cash, I presume."

Danhausen then stated that he'd use the money to buy a PT Cruiser. However, not all of his ambitions are as attainable.

"I think I'd like to team with Roddy Piper," Danhausen said, after being asked who he'd choose to ally with from the upcoming WWE 2K video game. "'Cold' Steve Austin versus Danhausen, in a hair versus hair match. I'll make him even balder. Shave his goatee, too. ... We've got 'Rock The Dwayne Johnson.' I could beat him, I think. ... You've got 'Pepsi Phil,' good old CM Punk. I think I could beat him and take back my finishing maneuver."

Danhausen and Punk have a friendship that was sparked years ago, even before Punk came out of retirement, with Punk evidently appreciating Danhausen's sense of humor and approach to the business. The two wrestlers had some overlap in their time with AEW, as Danhausen debuted months after Punk arrived. Following Punk's AEW departure, Danhausen remained with the company but was rarely used, and he joined WWE almost immediately after the expiration of his contract last month.

Before moving on to another topic, Danhausen added one more to his list of desired bouts: a Hell in a Cell match against Andre the Giant.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Raw Recap" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.